NEWS PAGE
Friday, February 21, 3:31 pm
Asia Cup, 2014

Dhoni out of Asia Cup, Kohli to lead India

Dhoni Captain
Indian skipper, MS Dhoni gets a break after a long streak of overseas tours. He has been ruled out of the Asia Cup due to injury. Virat Kohli will be leading the team in his absence.

Tamil Nadu's wicket keeper, Dinesh Karthik will take the gloves in the Asia Cup.

"MS Dhoni has been ruled out of the forthcoming Asia Cup, to be played in Bangladesh, in February-March 2014. He sustained a Grade I left side-strain injury during the course of the second Test against New Zealand. He will be undergoing rehabilitation for ten days," BCCI secretary Sanjay Patel said in a statement.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked Dinesh Kartik as his replacement in the Indian squad for the tournament. Virat Kohli will lead India in the competition," the statement said.

The tournament will begin by February 25 and will carry on till March 8 after which the much important T20 World Cup starts in Bangladesh.

