Cricket T20 World Cup 2014

Dilshan fined by ICC for showing dissent

Sri Lanka all-rounder Tillakaratne Dilshan has been sanctioned showing dissent at an umpire's decision in his team's crucial win over New Zealand.

However, he will be eligible to play in Sri Lanka's semi-final as the penalty handed down by the International Cricket Council is a fine (20 per cent of his match fee).



The incident happened in the fourth over, when Dilshan rubbed his elbow after the ball deflected off his gloves to the wicketkeeper to indicate that the ball had not touched his gloves (watch incident above).

The charge was brought by on-field umpires Rod Tucker and Aleem Dar, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and reserve umpire Steve Davis.

On Monday evening, Dilshan admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees. As such, there was no need for a formal hearing.