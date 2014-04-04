Forgot Password? Click here!
Friday, April 04, 7:22 pm
Criclounge Premier League IV Auction

Criclounge Premier League IV Auction

Auction Date : Friday, 04 Apr 2014

Time : 22:00 IST

Each Team will be given total of $2000 as the total budget

Auction Rules :

# Players will be divided into 2 categories.

# Each category will have a base price.
Regular $200
Elite $350

# One Bid will be for 2 Minutes.

 

# Teams going in Negative Balance will have to pay 5 Points for every extra $ spent.

# All Captains/Vice Captains will report here 10 minutes before the set auction time.

# Organizers won't wait for any Captain, they will go ahead with auction and absent captain will have to play with remaining players.

 

