Criclounge Premier League IV Auction

Each Team will be given total of $2000 as the total budget
Auction Rules :
# Players will be divided into 2 categories.
# Each category will have a base price.
Regular $200
Elite $350
# One Bid will be for 2 Minutes.
# Teams going in Negative Balance will have to pay 5 Points for every extra $ spent.
# All Captains/Vice Captains will report here 10 minutes before the set auction time.
# Organizers won't wait for any Captain, they will go ahead with auction and absent captain will have to play with remaining players.