Criclounge Premier League IV Auction

Auction Date : Friday, 04 Apr 2014

Time : 22:00 IST

Each Team will be given total of $2000 as the total budget





Auction Rules :

# Players will be divided into 2 categories.

# Each category will have a base price.

Regular $200

Elite $350

# One Bid will be for 2 Minutes.

# Teams going in Negative Balance will have to pay 5 Points for every extra $ spent.

# All Captains/Vice Captains will report here 10 minutes before the set auction time.

# Organizers won't wait for any Captain, they will go ahead with auction and absent captain will have to play with remaining players.