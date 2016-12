NEWS PAGE Wednesday, April 16, 12:10 pm Share Share Indian T20 Cricket League, 2014 T20 Cricket League - Year wise Statistics As we are heading for the Seventh Edition of Indian T20 Cricket League, let us have analysis on the statistics of the previous seasons year-wise. by Sundeep Agarwal



Batting Stats

Most Runs: 2802 by SK Raina

Highest Individual Score : 175* by CH Gayle

Most Ducks: 9 by A Mishra

Most Fours: 295 by SR Tendulkar

Most Sixes : 180 by CH Gayle

Most 30+ inns : 40 by SK Raina









Bowling Stats

Most wickets : 103 by SL Malinga

Best Individual Bowling : 6/14 by Sohail Tanvir

Most 3+ wkts : 12 by A Mishra

: 12 by SL Malinga

Most Wides : 83 by RP Singh

: 83 by SL Malinga

Most No-balls : 23 by S Sreesanth

***** 2008 *****



Tournament Final Game

Date: 01 Jun 2008

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Teams: Chennai v Rajasthan

Result: Rajasthan won by 3 wickets

MoM: YK Pathan



Batting Stats

Most Runs in Tournament : 616 by SE Marsh (Punjab)

Highest Individual Score : 158* by BB McCullum (Kolkata)

Most Fours in Tournament : 68 by G Gambhir (Delhi)

Most Sixes in Tournament : 31 by ST Jayasuriya (Mumbai)

Most 30+ inns in Tournament: 9 by SE Marsh (Punjab)



Bowling Stats

Most wickets in Tournament : 22 by Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan)

Best Individual Bowling : 6/14 by Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan)

Most 3+ wkts in Tournament : 5 by Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan)

Most Wides in Tournament : 21 by S Sreesanth (Punjab)

Most No-balls in Tournament: 7 by VY Mahesh (Delhi)



***** 2009*****



Tournament Final Game

Date: 24 May 2009

Venue: Bidvest Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Teams: Hyderabad v Bangalore

Result: Hyderabad won by 6 runs

MoM: A Kumble



Batting Stats

Most Runs in Tournament : 572 by ML Hayden (Chennai)

Highest Individual Score : 114* by MK Pandey (Bangalore)

Most Fours in Tournament : 60 by ML Hayden (Chennai)

Most Sixes in Tournament : 29 by AC Gilchrist (Hyderabad)

Most 30+ inns in Tournament: 10 by ML Hayden (Chennai)



Bowling Stats

Most wickets in Tournament : 23 by RP Singh (Hyderabad)

Best Individual Bowling : 5/5 by A Kumble (Bangalore)

Most 3+ wkts in Tournament : 4 by A Mishra (Delhi)

Most Wides in Tournament : 26 by SL Malinga (Mumbai)

Most No-balls in Tournament: 7 by RP Singh (Hyderabad)



***** 2010 *****



Tournament Final Game

Date: 25 Apr 2010

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Teams: Mumbai v Chennai

Result: Chennai won by 22 runs

MoM: SK Raina



Batting Stats

Most Runs in Tournament : 618 by SR Tendulkar (Mumbai)

Highest Individual Score : 127 by M Vijay (Chennai)

Most Fours in Tournament : 86 by SR Tendulkar (Mumbai)

Most Sixes in Tournament : 27 by RV Uthappa (Bangalore)

Most 30+ inns in Tournament: 9 by SC Ganguly (Kolkata)

: 9 by SR Tendulkar (Mumbai)



Bowling Stats

Most wickets in Tournament : 21 by PP Ojha (Hyderabad)

Best Individual Bowling : 4/13 by DE Bollinger (Chennai)

Most 3+ wkts in Tournament : 3 by R Vinay Kumar (Bangalore)

Most Wides in Tournament : 28 by DW Steyn (Bangalore)

Most No-balls in Tournament: 7 by S Sreesanth (Punjab)



***** 2011*****



Tournament Final Game

Date: 28 May 2011

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

Teams: Chennai v Bangalore

Result: Chennai won by 58 runs

MoM: M Vijay



Batting Stats

Most Runs in Tournament : 608 by CH Gayle (Bangalore)

Highest Individual Score : 120* by PC Valthaty (Punjab)

Most Fours in Tournament : 67 by SR Tendulkar (Mumbai)

Most Sixes in Tournament : 44 by CH Gayle (Bangalore)

Most 30+ inns in Tournament: 10 by SR Tendulkar (Mumbai)



Bowling Stats

Most wickets in Tournament : 28 by SL Malinga (Mumbai)

Best Individual Bowling : 5/12 by I Sharma (Hyderabad)

Most 3+ wkts in Tournament : 3 by MM Patel (Mumbai)

: 3 by SL Malinga (Mumbai)

Most Wides in Tournament : 19 by Z Khan (Bangalore)

Most No-balls in Tournament: 8 by A Mithun (Bangalore)



***** 2012 *****



Tournament Final Game

Date: 27 May 2012

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

Teams: Chennai v Kolkata

Result: Kolkata won by 5 wickets

MoM: M Bisla



Batting Stats

Most Runs in Tournament : 733 by CH Gayle (Bangalore)

Highest Individual Score : 128* by CH Gayle (Bangalore)

Most Fours in Tournament : 73 by AM Rahane (Rajasthan)

Most Sixes in Tournament : 59 by CH Gayle (Bangalore)

Most 30+ inns in Tournament: 9 by G Gambhir (Kolkata)



Bowling Stats

Most wickets in Tournament : 25 by M Morkel (Delhi)

Best Individual Bowling : 5/16 by RA Jadeja (Chennai)

Most 3+ wkts in Tournament : 4 by M Morkel (Delhi)

Most Wides in Tournament : 22 by KA Pollard (Mumbai)

Most No-balls in Tournament: 4 by AB Dinda (Pune)

: 4 by MM Patel (Mumbai)



***** 2013 *****



Tournament Final Game

Date: 26 May 2013

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Teams: Chennai v Mumbai

Result: Mumbai won by 23 runs

MoM: KA Pollard



Batting Stats

Most Runs in Tournament : 733 by MEK Hussey (Chennai)

Highest Individual Score : 175* by CH Gayle (Bangalore)

Most Fours in Tournament : 81 by MEK Hussey (Chennai)

Most Sixes in Tournament : 51 by CH Gayle (Bangalore)

Most 30+ inns in Tournament: 10 by MEK Hussey (Chennai)



Bowling Stats

Most wickets in Tournament : 32 by DJ Bravo (Chennai)

Best Individual Bowling : 5/16 by JP Faulkner (Rajasthan)

Most 3+ wkts in Tournament : 4 by DJ Bravo (Chennai)

: 4 by JP Faulkner (Rajasthan)

: 4 by SP Narine (Kolkata)

Most Wides in Tournament : 19 by MG Johnson (Mumbai)

Most No-balls in Tournament: 4 by JH Kallis (Kolkata)

RELATED NEWS

Eoin Morgan backs out of IPL for Test spot

With Kevin Pietersen contract coming to an end with the England & Wales Cricket Board, Eoin Morgan the likely contender wanted to count on the opportunity. With just 2 days for the Indian Premier League Auction, he has backed away from it wanting to play in the county for Middle Sex.

I want to play for India, Daredevils again: Sehwag

He might not have a spot in Team India or Delhi Daredevils but Virender Sehwag who is currently playing in Ranji to make a comeback into Indian team hopes his Franchise for the first 5 years, Delhi Daredevils buys him in auction for the upcoming edition as well.

Indian Premier League 2014 Auction to be held on February 12-13

The Indian Premier League 2014 players auction will be held on February 12-13, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The venue is yet to be decided. Teams can retain up to five capped players in advance with the option of retaining a sixth via a joker's card concept.