Flintoff to make a comeback in County T20

Former England captain Andrew Flintoff has come out of retirement to join Lancashire's squad for this season's English domestic Twenty20 competition, the county announced on Friday.

Pace bowling allrounder Flintoff, 36, was forced to retire through injury in 2009, his ankles and knees having repeatedly suffered from the pounding they took as he charged in. However, the Preston-born Flintoff has been training again with his native Lancashire, the only county side he's ever represented, in recent months and is looking forward to making a comeback he once thought was beyond him.

"I'm really honoured to be part of Lancashire once again," he said in a club statement issued on Friday. "It is something that I never thought would happen but, after training with the squad over the last few months, I am really happy that they have invited me to play.

"I have worked really hard to get back to my fittest and I hope that we have a successful summer. I'm just glad that I can be part of it."

Lancashire have yet to say in which match Flintoff will make his return as they bid to reach finals day at Edgbaston in August, with the county at home to Birmingham Bears (Warwickshire) at Old Trafford later on Friday before Roses rivals Yorkshire visit the following Friday.



"We are delighted to have Fred involved once again at the club," said Lancashire cricket director Mike Watkinson.