Forgot Password? Click here!
Become a member
JOIN NOW!

REGISTER
- -
NEWS PAGE
Friday, May 30, 8:40 pm
Share

Flintoff to make a comeback in County T20

Andrew Flintoff
Former England captain Andrew Flintoff has come out of retirement to join Lancashire's squad for this season's English domestic Twenty20 competition, the county announced on Friday.

Former England captain Andrew Flintoff has come out of retirement to join Lancashire's squad for this season's English domestic Twenty20 competition, the county announced on Friday.

 

Pace bowling allrounder Flintoff, 36, was forced to retire through injury in 2009, his ankles and knees having repeatedly suffered from the pounding they took as he charged in. However, the Preston-born Flintoff has been training again with his native Lancashire, the only county side he's ever represented, in recent months and is looking forward to making a comeback he once thought was beyond him.

 

"I'm really honoured to be part of Lancashire once again," he said in a club statement issued on Friday. "It is something that I never thought would happen but, after training with the squad over the last few months, I am really happy that they have invited me to play.

 

"I have worked really hard to get back to my fittest and I hope that we have a successful summer. I'm just glad that I can be part of it."

 

Lancashire have yet to say in which match Flintoff will make his return as they bid to reach finals day at Edgbaston in August, with the county at home to Birmingham Bears (Warwickshire) at Old Trafford later on Friday before Roses rivals Yorkshire visit the following Friday.

"We are delighted to have Fred involved once again at the club," said Lancashire cricket director Mike Watkinson.

Views : 482461 I Like (0) I Dislike (0) Rotten tomatoes (0)
Please Login to Comment
RELATED NEWS
Jos Buttler Wednesday, July 23, 3:56 pm
It is a dream come true for me: Jos Butter
England have included uncapped wicket-keeper Jos Buttler in a 13-man squad for the third Test against India in Southampton and the man at the centre of attention has admitted that he didn't expect the call-up so early and it was a dream come true.
Richard Hadlee Wednesday, July 23, 3:27 pm
Richard Hadlee backs Alastair Cook to comeback strong
Former New Zealand captain and legendary all-rounder Sir Richard Hadlee has urged the England and Wales Cricket Board to not pay heed to any calls to take the captaincy away from Alastair Cook.
Stuart Broad Tuesday, July 08, 1:44 am
India challenge awaits Alastair Cook
For the first time since 1959, India are facing England for a five match test series in England. The drubbing India received in the 2011 tour was a bitter pill to swallow for the players and fans alike. It simply worsened when England claimed a historical win in the test series when they visited India.