Sri Lanka tour of England and Ireland, 2014
I am nowhere near full package yet know the areas to work on: Root
|
Joe Root's second hundred in as many Lord's Tests was the cornerstone of England's recovery on the first day of their series opener with Sri Lanka on Thursday.
Root's 102 not out helped take England to 344 for five at stumps on the first day of the first Test after they'd been struggling at 74 for three when the 23-year-old Yorkshireman walked out to bat.
Root, who made a Test-best 180 against Australia at Lord's last year, was well supported by Matt Prior (76*) in a so-far unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 135. "It's a very slow wicket and hard to time when the ball goes softer," Root told "It was a day when you had to scrap. It was pleasing to get us into a decent -position by the end of play because it was tricky when I came in."
"There's nothing that beats Test cricket and the challenge of scoring runs in the first Test of the summer after the winter we had was something that I relished." Root, criticised for not playing forward enough in Australia, added: "Getting forward is something that I'm working on and want to develop. I worked hard on that today."
"
It was a tough winter", said Root.
"I am nowhere near the full package yet and I know what areas I need to work on. But it was great to get a few runs today. There were a few nerves kicking about when we were waiting for Matt's review but he showed great character to play the way he did."