NEWS PAGE Friday, June 13, 4:22 pm Share Share Sri Lanka tour of England and Ireland, 2014 I am nowhere near full package yet know the areas to work on: Root Joe Root's second hundred in as many Lord's Tests was the cornerstone of England's recovery on the first day of their series opener with Sri Lanka on Thursday. Joe Root's second hundred in as many Lord's Tests was the cornerstone of England's recovery on the first day of their series opener with Sri Lanka on Thursday.



Root's 102 not out helped take England to 344 for five at stumps on the first day of the first Test after they'd been struggling at 74 for three when the 23-year-old Yorkshireman walked out to bat.



Root, who made a Test-best 180 against Australia at Lord's last year, was well supported by Matt Prior (76*) in a so-far unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 135. "It's a very slow wicket and hard to time when the ball goes softer," Root told "It was a day when you had to scrap. It was pleasing to get us into a decent -position by the end of play because it was tricky when I came in."



"There's nothing that beats Test cricket and the challenge of scoring runs in the first Test of the summer after the winter we had was something that I relished." Root, criticised for not playing forward enough in Australia, added: "Getting forward is something that I'm working on and want to develop. I worked hard on that today."

"

It was a tough winter", said Root.



"I am nowhere near the full package yet and I know what areas I need to work on. But it was great to get a few runs today. There were a few nerves kicking about when we were waiting for Matt's review but he showed great character to play the way he did." Views : 350949 I Like ( 0 ) I Dislike ( 0 ) Rotten tomatoes ( 0 ) RELATED NEWS

It is a dream come true for me: Jos Butter

England have included uncapped wicket-keeper Jos Buttler in a 13-man squad for the third Test against India in Southampton and the man at the centre of attention has admitted that he didn't expect the call-up so early and it was a dream come true.

Richard Hadlee backs Alastair Cook to comeback strong

Former New Zealand captain and legendary all-rounder Sir Richard Hadlee has urged the England and Wales Cricket Board to not pay heed to any calls to take the captaincy away from Alastair Cook.

India challenge awaits Alastair Cook

For the first time since 1959, India are facing England for a five match test series in England. The drubbing India received in the 2011 tour was a bitter pill to swallow for the players and fans alike. It simply worsened when England claimed a historical win in the test series when they visited India.