NEWS PAGE
Friday, June 13, 4:53 pm
Sri Lanka tour of England and Ireland, 2014

Prior reaches 4000 Test Runs as England dominate

As the run fest continued in Lords, Matt Prior reached a special milestone. He became the 3rd England wicket-keeper to reach 4,000 Test Runs

As the run fest continued in Lords, Matt Prior reached a special milestone. He became the 3rd England wicket-keeper to reach 4,000 Test Runs.

 

Matt Prior, aged 32 was having the toughest phase of his career down under and his place was taken by Jonny Bairstow as well. There was a heavy debate on whether Jos Buttler who had a very good limited over series should replace Prior in this form as well.

 

However the faith showed by the team management reaped good rewards. Coming at 209/5, Prior managed a 171 run stand with Joe Root putting them in a comfortable position.

 

Even though he missed the hundred by 14 runs, he ensured he became the 3rd England gloveman to cross 4000 Test runs after Alec Stewart and Knott.

