NEWS PAGE Friday, June 13, 8:52 pm Share Share My body wasn't ready for Test Cricket: Pattinson Australia fast bowler James Pattinson believes he made his Test debut at an early age when his body wasn't ready for it Australia fast bowler James Pattinson believes he made his Test debut at an early age when his body wasn't ready for it. The young crop of Australian pacers including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Pattinson has been plagued by injuries leaving Cricket Australia to devise a plan to manage their stress load.



"We were thrown into Test cricket at a young age when we physically weren't ready for it. Our bodies have shown that now. Looking back on it now, I would have loved ideally to have had a couple of seasons or a season playing Sheffield Shield where you can control your intensity a bit more," he told Fairfax media.



Pattinson, who has played in 13 Tests while picking 51 wickets at 27.07, takes inspiration from fellow paceman Mitchell Johnson who has worked on his fitness and action to extend his career in the longer format after making a successful comeback.



"Speaking to Mitch, it took him a good year, year and a half to change his action to get it where he wanted it. I've got time now to get it right and by the time I am 25, 26, I can hopefully still have anywhere between eight and ten years left to play Test cricket. I feel like I have already been through a lot. [But] you look to people like that and think, I'm still 10 years away. I've got a lot to look forward to," he said.





Pattinson returned to Test cricket against South Africa in March this year but was once again troubled by a sore back. The 24-year-old is targeting 2015 Ashes and wouldn't mind missing a few tours in order to get himself fully fit. He wants to work on his action and improve physical fitness as he undergoes a fitness regime designed to strengthen his back.





"The last few times I've been injured I've had series to come back for really quickly. Obviously South Africa was a really big series, against the number one team in the world, so I wanted to play that. Looking back in hindsight, it [his back] has flared up again, so I could have had a longer break. I've got an opportunity to do that now, work on my action and my physical strength to hopefully come back this summer. Hopefully, that will be the end of it," he said.





"I want to make sure I get it right now, being 24 and still young. The last thing I want to do is get to 26, 27 where I'm near my peak and it's coming back again. I don't have any tours over my head. Looking at the big picture, I want to be right for the 2015 Ashes. Any cricket I play [for Australia] before then is going to be a bonus," he said while making his intention of not rushing back into the national setup quite clear.

