New Zealand tour of West Indies, 2014 Ramdin hints changes for second test against New Zealand West Indies captain Denesh Ramdin says there could be changes in the lineup for the second Test match against New Zealand starting at the Queen's Park Oval here Monday. West Indies captain Denesh Ramdin says there could be changes in the lineup for the second Test match against New Zealand starting at the Queen's Park Oval here Monday.



The West Indies suffered a crushing 186-run defeat in the first of the three-Test series inside four days at Sabina Park Wednesday.



"We are meeting this afternoon to pick the squad for the second Test in Trinidad and there may be one or two changes to the team," Ramdin said in an interview with the Trinidad Guardian on Thursday.



"Over the past few series this has been happening with both the senior and young batsmen not coming up with runs".



There is speculation here that Barbadian opener Kraigg Brathwaite could find himself slotting into the openers roles in place of Keiran Powell, while allrounder Dwayne Bravo may be back to replace Kirk Edwards.



"When you are chasing 500 runs plus and you get bowled out for 262 in your first innings it is always going to be difficult coming back from that," said Ramdin.



"The toss at Sabina was crucial, they had really great conditions to bat in and we were hoping to have first strike, so that our spinners could have prospered later in the match."



West Indies coach Ottis Gibson has blamed the batsmen for the loss describing the two innings as" bitterly disappointing" after they scored 262 and 216 with only two top-order batsmen making fifties.



"The batsmen just have to remain confident. Shivnarine Chanderpaul is making runs, Gayle got a start here and I myself got a start in the first innings and looked good in the second innings but did not carry on," the new West Indies captain said.



"The young batsmen just have to keep positive, Marlon got a century in the warm-up matches, so did Darren Bravo and we are hoping that these guys stay confident and go out there and get the runs."

