Raina was surprised with Binny's performance

Indian skipper Suresh Raina said he was blown away by the match-winning performance of all-rounder Stuart Binny, whose six wickets for four runs against Bangladesh here today became the best ODI bowling figures by an Indian.

"The pitch was doing something but credit must go to the bowlers, Mohit (Sharma) and Binny were unbelievable. Though I have seen Mohit play a lot in the IPL and domestic cricket, I never knew Binny could bowl this way. This performance will give him confidence for the upcoming England tour," said Raina after India defended a paltry 105 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead against Bangladesh in the three-match series.

With his phenomenal spell, Binny broke the record of fellow Bangalorean Anil Kumble, who had taken six for 12 against the West Indies in 1993.

The performance comes as a timely boost for the all-rounder who is just three matches old into his ODI career.

"I think you wait for an opportunity when you're on top and you try to take it as far as you can. I got that opportunity today and made the most of it. It is a very happy moment," said Binny after his Man of the Match showing.

Talking about the team's strategy for defending such a small total, Binny said: "Plan was to come out hard, wicket was doing a bit, we just wanted to put pressure on them by not bowling boundary balls. We started believing as soon as we got a couple of wickets. At the break we just spoke of bowling in good areas and coming hard at them. I'd love to bowl on this wicket every day."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim said it was embarassing to be bowled out for 58.

"The way our batsmen played embarrassed the country in front of the whole world," said Rahim.

"Nothing's going right for Tamim Iqbal but hopefully he will come back to form. Still one more game to go, hopefully we'll play better. It was doing a bit for the quicks but if you came in and spent some time, 106 was chaseable. The way some of our batsmen selected their shots was not good enough."