NEWS PAGE Thursday, June 26, 12:54 pm Share Share India tour of England, 2014 Cook gets unlikely support from the Indian Skipper A day ahead of the start of a long tour in England under tough conditions, Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said that quality players should not be dumped on the basis of one poor series and they should be backed to return to form. A day ahead of the start of a long tour in England under tough conditions, Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said that quality players should not be dumped on the basis of one poor series and they should be backed to return to form.



"I think it's very important to back players. It does not matter whether he is the captain of the side or a batsman or a bowler," Dhoni said at his first press conference after arriving in England on Wednesday.



With an aim to bury the ghosts of a disastrous tour of 2011, a new-look Indian cricket team would be eyeing a positive start to their two-and-a-half-month long tour of England when they take on Leicestershire in a three-day practice game starting here on Thursday.



Asked about his counterpart, Alastair Cook, whose poor form played a major role in England's first Test series defeat to Sri Lanka on home soil, Dhoni said he expected the home side to back the beleaguered captain.



Cook, who played a major role in England's 4-0 rout of India in 2011, was out of sorts against Sri Lanka.



"A bad phase is something that every player goes through and you just need to back players at the right point because when you are getting those big hundreds and two-hundreds then everybody will be on your side," said Dhoni.



"What's important is for the media to realise what they were saying about him the last time we were here how well he has performed. But the real test of character is when your fans or the media or your team-mates are supporting you when you are not doing well." Views : 364828 I Like ( 0 ) I Dislike ( 0 ) Rotten tomatoes ( 0 ) RELATED NEWS

It is a dream come true for me: Jos Butter

England have included uncapped wicket-keeper Jos Buttler in a 13-man squad for the third Test against India in Southampton and the man at the centre of attention has admitted that he didn't expect the call-up so early and it was a dream come true.

Richard Hadlee backs Alastair Cook to comeback strong

Former New Zealand captain and legendary all-rounder Sir Richard Hadlee has urged the England and Wales Cricket Board to not pay heed to any calls to take the captaincy away from Alastair Cook.

India challenge awaits Alastair Cook

For the first time since 1959, India are facing England for a five match test series in England. The drubbing India received in the 2011 tour was a bitter pill to swallow for the players and fans alike. It simply worsened when England claimed a historical win in the test series when they visited India.