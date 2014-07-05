Monday, June 30, 2:30 pm Share Share

Cracker of a match in prospect in the clash of legends

Never ever we would have imagined the stars of 90s coming together for a game of Cricket now. Yes, the most awaited game between Tendulkar led MCC XI and Warne led Rest of World XI will compete in a 50 over game to celebrate the Bicentenary of Lord's Cricket Ground.

Marylebone Cricket Club v Rest of the World XI | 05-07-2014 | 10:45 local | 09:45 GMT | 15:15 IST | Lords, London



by Hariprasad

Looking at the larger perspective, this is more than just a usual game of cricket. There is a galaxy of stars on display and more than the result, it is the occasion that would make them happy. This is the 200th anniversary of the Lord's ground and every cricket worth his salt would agree that scoring at Lord's is worth its weight in gold. Many of the legends have retired and this is probably one of those rare occasions to see them all in action.

Tendulkar, Dravid, Lara, Gilchrist, Warne and Murali have all quit International Cricket and this is a rare occasion now for them to showcase their skills once again. Fans are waiting with bated breaths to witness their displays and also see some old rivalries clash again.

Marylebone Cricket Club XI led by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar boasts of a line up filled with class players in its batting. Who would have expected to see Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Rahul Dravid in the same team in such a game! Tendulkar and Lara batting together shall be a dream coming true while Dravid and Chanderpaul are known for their rock-solid ways. It's been a while since these legends played any competitive cricket (apart from Shivnarine Chanderpaul who is part of West Indies Test set-up) and it will be interesting to see how they cope up against a quality bowling line up. Nottinghamshire skipper, Chris Read will don the wicket keeping gloves while Australia's Brett Lee and Shaun Tait along with Pakistan's Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal add a lot of strength to the bowling department. Daniel Vettori who is targeting the 2015 World Cup will have a good opportunity to return to competitive cricket and give an indication to the selectors on where he stands at the moment.

Rest of the World XI meanwhile has a more aggressive side in terms of their batting unit. However the spotlight will always be on the 2 World Class spinners who have 2348 International wickets between them. During their time, they were fierce competitors and now team mates. Yes it is none other than Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan who will come together to take on the likes of Tendulkar and Lara. Gilchrist opening with Sehwag is another mouth-watering prospect as both are explosive players. While the retired legends are here to entertain one more time, there are quite a few players who will be hoping to solve their career crisis by showcasing their talents here. Pietersen, Yuvraj and Sehwag are among those players who are out of the team for different reasons. They will be hoping to fire big time to make a statement about their form and ability. Peter Siddle and Tino Best will comprise the pace department with all-rounders in Shahid Afridi and Paul Collingwood making them a well balanced side.

Probable Line up

MCC XI - 1. Sachin Tendulkar (capt), 2. Aaron Finch, 3. Rahul Dravid, 4. Brian Lara, 5. Shivnarine Chanderpaul, 6. Chris Read (wk), 7. Daniel Vettori, 8. Brett.Lee, 9. Umar Gul, 10. Shaun Tait, 11. Saeed Ajmal

ROW XI – 1. Virender Sehwag, 2. Adam Gilchrist (wk), 3. Tamim Iqbal, 4. Kevin Pietersen, 5. Yuvraj Singh, 6. Paul Collingwood, 7. Shahid Afridi, 8. Shane Warne (capt), 9. Peter Siddle, 10. Tino Best, 11. Muttiah Muralitharan

Reserves:

Ravi Bopara (England), Chris Rogers (Australia), John Hastings (Australia), James Foster (England)

Quotes

'I shall be playing with a bunch of legends I grew up admiring and that is an unbeatable feeling' – Kevin Pietersen expresses his joy on being in the Rest of World XI

'It shall be a fantastic occasion featuring some of the greatest Superstars in the history of the game and it is a privilege to play along them.' – Saeed Ajmal is happy to share the dressing room with the legends