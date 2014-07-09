Tuesday, July 08, 1:44 am Share Share

1st Test - England v India

India challenge awaits Alastair Cook

by Sriram Madhav



1st Test - England v India | 09-07-2014 | 11:00 local | 10:00 GMT | 15:30 IST | Trent Bridge, Nottingham

For the first time since 1959, India are facing England for a five match test series in England. The drubbing India received in the 2011 tour was a bitter pill to swallow for the players and fans alike. It simply worsened when England claimed a historical win in the test series when they visited India. With history beckoning both the teams, it will be Team India which will be looking to avoid another failure. There have been significant changes in the squads and fortunes of both the teams since they last met.

England: Having handed a rare series defeat at home against a resurgent Sri Lanka, Team England are at a new low since the Ashes defeat. However, the performance of their young players in that series against Sri Lanka will be very heartening for the team think tank. Players like Gary Ballance, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, and Sam Robson will be raring to cement their places in the side for the long term with an impressive follow up of their show in the series against Sri Lanka. Ian Bell will have to hold the middle order and make his experience count around this young England batting line up.

In the bowling department, the return of Liam Plunkett has been a good plus to the England squad. Anderson and Broad have had a tepid series against Sri Lanka but both the bowlers will know that they will need to lead the attack against a young Indian batting line up. They will look at the 2011 series for inspiration where they picked up 21 and 25 wickets respectively and were the leading wicket takers in the four match series. Ben Stokes and Chris Jordan, one of whom will mostly be selected, will also be rearing to put up a good show.

It is their captain Alastair Cook who is under the most pressure. His poor batting form coupled with the recent test defeats has left Cook in a spot of bother. His average since 2011 have plummeted and the runs have dried up. It has been 24 innings since he last hit a hundred and off all the people, he himself will know that this series will be potentially career altering for him. Cook is a player who is extremely determined and he will be rearing to prove his critics wrong by leading his team by example and scoring plenty of runs. If the England Captain manages to strike form, India will be left looking for answers.

India: Team India has undergone significant change since they last toured England. Their stalwarts, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman have all retired; Virender Sehwag is no longer in contention of the selectors. The batsmen on this tour are young and hungry. Led by players like Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, youngsters like Ajinkya Rahane, Shikar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are part of a brigade that is a set of players with good technique and temperament. This will be their litmus test against an England bowling attack that will for sure, come all guns firing at them.

The inclusion of Gautam Gambhir will add some experience to the batting line up. This time, they have Rahul Dravid, India's lone batting hero of the ill-fated 2011 series; mentoring the young Indian batsmen who can learn a lot from him on how to counter these conditions.

The bowling unit has been a concern for India quite a while. Their ability to take 20 wickets has always been under the scanner. With Zaheer Khan unfit for selection a lot of expectation will be on Ishant Sharma. Mohammad Shami looks promising while he will have Bhuvneshwar Kumar who will look to exploit the conditions with his swing. This time they have gone well prepared in terms of reserves in Fast bowling which comprises of Varun Aaron, Pankaj Singh and Ishwar Pandey. It is unlikely for India to go with 2 spinners. Hence one among Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin will feature in the eleven.

Stuart Binny is one player on this tour whose form will be crucial for the fortunes of the team. If he is given a debut and has a good series, India will be able to afford the luxury of having a seam bowling all-rounder and they can have the choice of going in with 5 bowlers. Given the conditions in England, Binny who impressed in the practice matches, will look to make himself a permanent feature of the Indian side.

Probable XI

England: 1. Alastair Cook (capt), 2. Sam Robson, 3. Gary Ballance, 4. Ian Bell, 5. Joe Root, 6. Moeen Ali, 7. Matt Prior (wk), 8. Ben Stokes/ Chris Jordan, 9. Stuart Broad, 10. Liam Plunkett, 11. James Anderson.

India: 1. Gautam Gambhir, 2. Shikar Dhawan, 3. Cheteshwar Pujara, 4. Virat Kohli, 5. Ajinkya Rahane, 6. MS Dhoni (capt) (wk), 7. Stuart Binny, 8. Ravindra Jadeja, 9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10. Mohammad Shami, 11. Ishant Sharma.

Pitch and Conditions: Trent Bridge is a ground where bowlers do get assistance from the pitch. The conditions could be ranging from slightly cloudy to overcast with 20% chance of rain. The batsmen will get runs if they manage to negotiate the first sessions and make it count in the later stages. With the highest temperature predicted being about 22 degrees Celsius, the conditions will be pleasant for the game of cricket. The curator has already expressed his desire of preparing a dry wicket.

Quotes:

"This is right up there with South Africa, Australia, New Zealand. I would say these are the four places where the sub-continent players do want to perform well and do target. I too have that in my mind. It is a pretty special place to play cricket. I'll be playing a Test at Lord's for the first time, so very exciting tour for me personally. I have some goals I want to achieve, and I have been thinking about them. This is right up there with the toughest venues for sub-continent players." – Virat Kohli, India.

"We've got 42 days, 25 Test match days, 10 training days, five travel days - only leaves two days without cricket duty. A lot depends on how we bowl. If India are getting four or five hundred every innings then the bowlers might have to take a break from time to time. But if we're bowling really well and we're only fielding for 80-90 overs an innings that obviously makes a huge difference on the workload. The important thing will be to keep the bowlers as fresh as we can." – Stuart Broad, England.

