NEWS PAGE
Wednesday, July 23, 3:27 pm
India tour of England, 2014

Richard Hadlee backs Alastair Cook to comeback strong

Former New Zealand captain and legendary all-rounder Sir Richard Hadlee has urged the England and Wales Cricket Board to not pay heed to any calls to take the captaincy away from Alastair Cook.

Contrary to the opinion expressed by majority of former England greats like Geoffrey Boycott, Ian Botham, Nasser Hussein and Michael Vaughan among others, Hadlee is confident that it is only a matter of time before Cook finds form with the bat and England return to winning ways as they prepare for the third Test against India, which begins on Sunday.

 

"Twelve months ago, everyone would have said he's a fine captain and a wonderful batsman for England," the former New Zealand fast bowler was heard saying on Sky Sports. "I just hope the England selectors have given him confidence and say to him 'you're going to be captain for next three games as you're a good enough player to turn your form around'.

 

England have now gone winless in their last ten Test matches while Cook has not been able to manage a hundred in last 27-Test innings. But that didn't deter Sir Hadlee from expressing his vote of confidence for Cook.

"I suspect by time Alastair Cook ends his career, he'll probably be England's most successful ever captain, the leading run scorer in the history of English cricket and the most Test centuries for an England player. I expect he'll turn it around with full support and everyone backing him."

