Wednesday, July 23, 3:56 pm Share Share

India tour of England, 2014

It is a dream come true for me: Jos Butter

England have included uncapped wicket-keeper Jos Buttler in a 13-man squad for the third Test against India in Southampton and the man at the centre of attention has admitted that he didn't expect the call-up so early and it was a dream come true.

England have included uncapped wicket-keeper Jos Buttler in a 13-man squad for the third Test against India in Southampton and the man at the centre of attention has admitted that he didn't expect the call-up so early and it was a dream come true.

"It is a dream come true," Buttler said. "It's probably come sooner than I imagined. I still feel I've got improvements to make, but it's great I've been named in the squad. I can't wait to get started."

The 23-year-old made a switch to Lancashire from Somerset last winter and has played 63 ODIs for England so far and is set to make his Test debut against India in Southampton on Thursday. Buttler is expected to bring some energy into an England batting order which is struggling to make any impact at the moment. The wicket-keeper batsman holds the record of fastest hundred by an England batsman in ODIs. His record-breaking innings came against Sri Lanka earlier in May at Lord's where he just took 61 balls as England came agonisingly close to the 301-run target.

"I didn't expect to be playing Test cricket this quickly, but in sport opportunities come in different ways and at different times and I'm delighted" he said.

Buttler also got some backing from the Australian great Adam Gilchrist. "He's obviously an effective, creative player who is developing shots and innovative,' said Gilchrist. 'I'm humbled that incredible judges around the game have compared him to me. He's a real talent."

Earlier on Tuesday the ECB named Buttler in the England squad as a replacement for out-of-form Matt Prior. Prior has decided to take a break from international cricket so that he could regain his fitness and recover from Achilles, thigh and hand injuries.

"I'm not doing justice to myself and more importantly the team and that is what matters first and foremost," Prior was quoted as saying by The Mirror. "I tore my quad before the first Test and my right hand has been beaten to a pulp, but the main issue is the Achilles," he said.

"Now we have the time, I want to be proactive about how we deal with it so I imagine that I'll have an operation. I've always said as long as I can do my job I will manage the pain and get on with it, but it has now got to the point where I can't do my job to the level I expect of myself."