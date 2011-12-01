Loading Scorecard.........

CB Series 2nd Final - Australia v Sri Lanka SRL : 274/2 (44.2 Ovs)

AUS : 271/6 (50.0 Ovs)

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Tue Mar 6 03:20 GMT | 13:50 local 08:50 IST

Adelaide Oval Australia Innings : 271/6 (50.0 Ovs) Batsmen R B 4s 6s S/R Matthew Wade (wk) b Tillakaratne Dilshan 14 19 2 0 73.68 4.2 Tillakaratne Dilshan to Matthew Wade, OUT!! bowled him! Dilshan strikes! It was tossed up on the stumps, the batsman looks to pull it towards mid wicket and he misses, the ball clips the off stump and Wade has to walk back.

Matthew Wade b Tillakaratne Dilshan 14(19) David Warner c Tillakaratne Dilshan b Lasith Malinga 100 140 4 1 71.43 45.5 Lasith Malinga to David Warner, OUT!! Finally they grab a catch, wide half volley, Warner slashes hard, the ball goes flying to Dilshan at sweeper cover, who takes a low tumbling catch to end a responsible knock from Warner, restrained by his standards, nevertheless he has done the job.

David Warner c Tillakaratne Dilshan b Lasith Malinga 100(140) Shane Watson run out MF Maharoof 15 34 0 0 44.12 15.1 MF Maharoof to David Warner, OUT!! good length delivery outside off, the batsman punches it towards the leg side and gets going for a quick single, the bowler hits direct and Watson is walking back, no need for a TV umpire but still they refer it to be on the safe side. Watson knew it already and he was walking.

Shane Watson run out MF Maharoof 15(34) Michael Clarke run out Rangana Herath 117 91 5 4 128.57 48.6 Nuwan Kulasekara to Michael Clarke, OUT!! Fuller delivery, driven away to mid wicket, straight to Herath, who makes up for his earlier miss, by firing a throw that hits the stumps at the non-striker's end, wonderful innings comes to an end as Clarke limps off the field in considerable pain.

Michael Clarke run out Rangana Herath 117(91) Michael Hussey b Lasith Malinga 6 5 1 0 120.00 47.1 Lasith Malinga to Michael Hussey, OUT!! Full, fast and swinging away from Hussey's bat, who uses his feet to step out and carve it over covers, the ball swings enough to beat the bat and crash into middle of middle

Michael Hussey b Lasith Malinga 6(5) David Hussey b Lasith Malinga 7 8 0 0 87.50 49.6 Lasith Malinga to David Hussey, OUT!! Deadly inswinging yorker, Hussey swings but is beaten, the ball crashes into leg stump.

David Hussey b Lasith Malinga 7(8) Daniel Christian not out 4 4 0 0 100.00 James Pattinson Still to Bat - - - - - Clint McKay Still to Bat - - - - - Brett Lee Still to Bat - - - - - Xavier Doherty Still to Bat - - - - - Extras (b 2,lb 3,w 2,nb 1 8 Total (6 wickets, 50.0 Overs) 271 (Run Rate : 5.42) Fall of Wickets:

22-1 (Matthew Wade, 4.2 Over) , 56-2 (Shane Watson, 15.1 Over) , 240-3 (David Warner, 45.5 Over) , 256-4 (Michael Hussey, 47.1 Over) , 266-5 (Michael Clarke, 48.6 Over) , 271-6 (David Hussey, 49.6 Over)

Matthew Wade b Tillakaratne Dilshan 14(19) Sri Lanka Innings : 274/2 (44.2 Ovs) Batsmen R B 4s 6s S/R Mahela Jayawardene (c) lbw b James Pattinson 80 76 8 1 105.26 27.1 James Pattinson to Mahela Jayawardene, OUT!!, Australia gets the break through they were looking for. Young Pattinson gets Mahela. Pitched on good length, angled it. The ball hits on back leg, Umpire has no doubt and he raises his finger. The ball would have crashed on middle and leg. Mahela Jayawardene lbw b James Pattinson 80(76) Tillakaratne Dilshan c Michael Hussey b Brett Lee 106 119 10 0 89.08 38.2 Brett Lee to Tillakaratne Dilshan, OUT!!, End of a great knock from Sri Lanka's ex captain. Dilshan has hit it in the throat of Michael Hussey who was at deep square leg. The ball was short, on the middle stump, he was quick to pull it but straight to Mr.Cricket. Tillakaratne Dilshan c Michael Hussey b Brett Lee 106(119) Kumar Sangakkara (wk) * not out 51 57 5 0 89.47 Dinesh Chandimal not out 17 17 2 0 100.00 L Thirimanne Still to Bat - - - - - Upul Tharanga Still to Bat - - - - - C Kapugedera Still to Bat - - - - - MF Maharoof Still to Bat - - - - - Nuwan Kulasekara Still to Bat - - - - - Rangana Herath Still to Bat - - - - - Lasith Malinga Still to Bat - - - - - Extras (b 4,lb 3,w 9,nb 3 19 Total (2 wickets, 44.2 Overs) 274 (Run Rate : 6.18) Fall of Wickets:

179-1 (Mahela Jayawardene, 27.1 Over) , 234-2 (Tillakaratne Dilshan, 38.2 Over)

Bowling O M R W NB WD E/R Xavier Doherty 9.0 0 55 0 0 0 6.11 Brett Lee 8.0 1 41 1 0 3 5.13 38.2 Brett Lee to Tillakaratne Dilshan, OUT!!, End of a great knock from Sri Lanka's ex captain. Dilshan has hit it in the throat of Michael Hussey who was at deep square leg. The ball was short, on the middle stump, he was quick to pull it but straight to Mr.Cricket. Tillakaratne Dilshan c Michael Hussey b Brett Lee 106(119) Clint McKay 9.0 0 51 0 1 0 5.67 James Pattinson 8.0 1 47 1 2 5 5.88 27.1 James Pattinson to Mahela Jayawardene, OUT!!, Australia gets the break through they were looking for. Young Pattinson gets Mahela. Pitched on good length, angled it. The ball hits on back leg, Umpire has no doubt and he raises his finger. The ball would have crashed on middle and leg. Mahela Jayawardene lbw b James Pattinson 80(76) Daniel Christian 4.0 0 29 0 0 0 7.25 David Hussey 1.0 0 8 0 0 1 8.00 Shane Watson 5.2 0 35 0 0 0 6.56