Loading Scorecard.........

CB Series 3rd Final - Australia v Sri Lanka SRL : 215/10 (48.5 Ovs)

AUS : 231/10 (49.3 Ovs)

Australia won by 16 runs

Thu Mar 8 03:20 GMT | 13:50 local 08:50 IST

Adelaide Oval Australia Innings : 231/10 (49.3 Ovs) Batsmen R B 4s 6s S/R Matthew Wade (wk) c Kumar Sangakkara b Rangana Herath 49 74 3 0 66.22 24.1 Rangana Herath to Matthew Wade, OUT!! Flatter delivery on offstump. Wade goes for the cut and gets thick outside edge which deflects straight into gloves of Sangakkara and bounces. Sangakkara who is standing up to the stumps has enough presence of mind to catch that again off the deflection. Wade departs, Australia in trench of troubles.

Matthew Wade c Kumar Sangakkara b Rangana Herath 49(74) David Warner c Kumar Sangakkara b MF Maharoof 48 45 5 1 106.67 13.6 MF Maharoof to David Warner, OUT!! Edged and taken! Maharoof provides massive breakthrough ! It was pitching touch fuller of good length on offstump. Warner tries to push it towards offside but gets thickish outside edge which is pouched by Sangakkara diving to his right. Maharoof gives him a bit of send off, Warner is not impressed of that.

David Warner c Kumar Sangakkara b MF Maharoof 48(45) Shane Watson (c) c Rangana Herath b Tillakaratne Dilshan 19 18 1 1 105.56 20.4 Tillakaratne Dilshan to Shane Watson, OUT!! There is nothing in between for Herath, he either pulls off blinders or drops sitters, short delivery on middle, Watson absolutely thrashes it, to his dismay he sends it towards deep midwicket, where Herath comes in running a few yards and holds on to a blinder, almost popped out of his hands but he holds on.

Shane Watson c Rangana Herath b Tillakaratne Dilshan 19(18) Michael Hussey run out Tillakaratne Dilshan 1 3 0 0 33.33 21.6 Nuwan Kulasekara to Matthew Wade, OUT!! Huge wicket for Sri Lanka and another fine piece of fielding, this time from Dilshan, length outside off, Wade dabs it towards backward point, Hussey calls him across for a quick single, direct hit from Dilshan catches him just outside the crease

Michael Hussey run out Tillakaratne Dilshan 1(3)

David Hussey lbw b MF Maharoof 19 29 1 0 65.52 31.6 MF Maharoof to David Hussey, OUT!! Loud shout and given! It pitched length on off and nipped back in sharply off the pitch. Hussey tried to whip it to legside but Hussey was early into the shot. Ball hits on back pad above knee roll around middle stump line and Asad Rauf rises the finger ! David Hussey departs, Sri Lanka on top of the game!

David Hussey lbw b MF Maharoof 19(29) Peter Forrest b Rangana Herath 3 7 0 0 42.86 26.4 Rangana Herath to Peter Forrest, OUT!! Herath picks two in two overs!! Amazing delivery! Forrest completely misjudged length of the delivery! It was nicely floated up, drifting in through the air, pitching on offstump and turning a touch off the pitch. Forrest tried to drive it but missed the line completely as he pushed inside the line. Ball sneaks past his outside edge and hits offstump.

Peter Forrest b Rangana Herath 3(7) Daniel Christian c Mahela Jayawardene b MF Maharoof 19 26 2 0 73.08 37.3 MF Maharoof to Daniel Christian, OUT!! tame dismissal, foxed by the slower one, it was on the stumps, the batsman looks to drive it, he ends up chipping it tamely to covers where the Captain Jayawardane does not miss it. Maharoof is having a great afternoon.

Daniel Christian c Mahela Jayawardene b MF Maharoof 19(26) Brett Lee b Nuwan Kulasekara 32 54 2 0 59.26 49.2 Nuwan Kulasekara to Brett Lee, OUT!! Got him! A yorker tailing into the stumps, it hits Lee's boot and disturbs the stumps, the good contribution from Lee ends.

Brett Lee b Nuwan Kulasekara 32(54)

Clint McKay c MF Maharoof b Rangana Herath 28 32 3 1 87.50 45.5 Rangana Herath to Clint McKay, OUT!! Some air given and got the man eventually! McKay was confident about clearing the man at deep mid wicket, he clears the front leg and tried to hoist it over mid wicket, Maharoof in the deep took a couple of paces and dived in front to grab it! McKay adds valuable 28 runs!

Clint McKay c MF Maharoof b Rangana Herath 28(32) Xavier Doherty not out 5 8 0 0 62.50 Nathan Lyon c S Senanayake b Nuwan Kulasekara 0 1 0 0 0.00 49.3 Nuwan Kulasekara to Nathan Lyon, OUT!! Kulasekara will be on a hat-trick in the next match! It was a full length delivery which the batsman looks to loft it, he holes out to Senanayake in the deep and Aussies are out for 231. Good contribution from the tail ensured that the total had some respectability to it.

Nathan Lyon c sub S Senanayake b Nuwan Kulasekara 0(1)

Extras (b 2,lb 3,w 3,nb 0 8 Total (10 wickets, 49.3 Overs) 231 (Run Rate : 4.67) Fall of Wickets:

75-1 (David Warner, 13.6 Over) , 115-2 (Shane Watson, 20.4 Over) , 119-3 (Michael Hussey, 21.6 Over) , 123-4 (Matthew Wade, 24.1 Over) , 135-5 (Peter Forrest, 26.4 Over) , 151-6 (David Hussey, 31.6 Over) , 177-7 (Daniel Christian, 37.3 Over) , 217-8 (Clint McKay, 45.5 Over) , 231-9 (Brett Lee, 49.2 Over) , 231-10 (Nathan Lyon, 49.3 Over)

Bowling O M R W NB WD E/R Lasith Malinga 10.0 0 69 0 0 1 6.90 Rangana Herath 10.0 0 36 3 0 0 3.60 24.1 Rangana Herath to Matthew Wade, OUT!! Flatter delivery on offstump. Wade goes for the cut and gets thick outside edge which deflects straight into gloves of Sangakkara and bounces. Sangakkara who is standing up to the stumps has enough presence of mind to catch that again off the deflection. Wade departs, Australia in trench of troubles.

Matthew Wade c Kumar Sangakkara b Rangana Herath 49(74) 26.4 Rangana Herath to Peter Forrest, OUT!! Herath picks two in two overs!! Amazing delivery! Forrest completely misjudged length of the delivery! It was nicely floated up, drifting in through the air, pitching on offstump and turning a touch off the pitch. Forrest tried to drive it but missed the line completely as he pushed inside the line. Ball sneaks past his outside edge and hits offstump.

Peter Forrest b Rangana Herath 3(7) 45.5 Rangana Herath to Clint McKay, OUT!! Some air given and got the man eventually! McKay was confident about clearing the man at deep mid wicket, he clears the front leg and tried to hoist it over mid wicket, Maharoof in the deep took a couple of paces and dived in front to grab it! McKay adds valuable 28 runs!

Clint McKay c MF Maharoof b Rangana Herath 28(32) MF Maharoof 10.0 0 40 3 0 0 4.00 13.6 MF Maharoof to David Warner, OUT!! Edged and taken! Maharoof provides massive breakthrough ! It was pitching touch fuller of good length on offstump. Warner tries to push it towards offside but gets thickish outside edge which is pouched by Sangakkara diving to his right. Maharoof gives him a bit of send off, Warner is not impressed of that.

David Warner c Kumar Sangakkara b MF Maharoof 48(45) 31.6 MF Maharoof to David Hussey, OUT!! Loud shout and given! It pitched length on off and nipped back in sharply off the pitch. Hussey tried to whip it to legside but Hussey was early into the shot. Ball hits on back pad above knee roll around middle stump line and Asad Rauf rises the finger ! David Hussey departs, Sri Lanka on top of the game!

David Hussey lbw b MF Maharoof 19(29) 37.3 MF Maharoof to Daniel Christian, OUT!! tame dismissal, foxed by the slower one, it was on the stumps, the batsman looks to drive it, he ends up chipping it tamely to covers where the Captain Jayawardane does not miss it. Maharoof is having a great afternoon.

Daniel Christian c Mahela Jayawardene b MF Maharoof 19(26) Nuwan Kulasekara 9.3 0 40 2 0 1 4.21 49.2 Nuwan Kulasekara to Brett Lee, OUT!! Got him! A yorker tailing into the stumps, it hits Lee's boot and disturbs the stumps, the good contribution from Lee ends.

Brett Lee b Nuwan Kulasekara 32(54)

49.3 Nuwan Kulasekara to Nathan Lyon, OUT!! Kulasekara will be on a hat-trick in the next match! It was a full length delivery which the batsman looks to loft it, he holes out to Senanayake in the deep and Aussies are out for 231. Good contribution from the tail ensured that the total had some respectability to it.

Nathan Lyon c sub S Senanayake b Nuwan Kulasekara 0(1)

Tillakaratne Dilshan 10.0 1 41 1 0 1 4.10 20.4 Tillakaratne Dilshan to Shane Watson, OUT!! There is nothing in between for Herath, he either pulls off blinders or drops sitters, short delivery on middle, Watson absolutely thrashes it, to his dismay he sends it towards deep midwicket, where Herath comes in running a few yards and holds on to a blinder, almost popped out of his hands but he holds on.

Shane Watson c Rangana Herath b Tillakaratne Dilshan 19(18) Sri Lanka Innings : 215/10 (48.5 Ovs) Batsmen R B 4s 6s S/R Mahela Jayawardene (c) b Clint McKay 15 27 1 0 55.56 9.3 Clint McKay to Mahela Jayawardene, OUT!! That is gone! Cleaned him up! It was a length delivery on the stumps, the batsman is playing across the line and misses, the ball goes through bat and pad and disturbs the timber! Mahela wears a shocked look on his face as he walks back to the hut.

Mahela Jayawardene b Clint McKay 15(27) Tillakaratne Dilshan c David Hussey b Brett Lee 8 8 2 0 100.00 2.6 Brett Lee to Tillakaratne Dilshan, OUT!! bad shot from Dilshan, Tame dismissal! Dilshan looked to play this shorter delivery on the leg side, he gets a top edge to short cover. Australia draw first blood.

Tillakaratne Dilshan c David Hussey b Brett Lee 8(8)

Kumar Sangakkara (wk) c Shane Watson b Brett Lee 19 9 3 0 211.11 6.2 Brett Lee to Kumar Sangakkara, OUT!! oh no! Anti Climax! Binga is all fired up! It was outside off and the batsman is lured into the drive and edges one to the slips. Boy is Lee happy or what! Sanga plays a bad shot and departs after looking in sublime touch.

Kumar Sangakkara c Shane Watson b Brett Lee 19(9)

Dinesh Chandimal lbw b Clint McKay 5 7 1 0 71.43 7.3 Clint McKay to Dinesh Chandimal, OUT!! this is close and is given, McKay is Jumping around in joy! Sri Lanka are three down before you know it! It was a full delivery that the batsman looked to flick, he misses and is caught plumb in front. Asad Rauf has no problem with this one.

Dinesh Chandimal lbw b Clint McKay 5(7)

L Thirimanne c David Warner b Shane Watson 30 57 1 0 52.63 26.4 Shane Watson to L Thirimanne, OUT!!, The calm and composed partnership is broken. The ball was full and wide, he drives but it was air borne. Well caught by ever so alert David Warner who gets on his knees to catch it inches of the ground. L Thirimanne c David Warner b Shane Watson 30(57) Upul Tharanga c Matthew Wade b Shane Watson 71 122 3 1 58.20 45.6 Shane Watson to Upul Tharanga, OUT!! And the bowling change works! Just as i mentioned Watson needs to bowl himself in this situation. A Perfect bowler for a perfect situation and the stand by skipper does it for his team. It was a slow leg cutter, moving away from tharanga, he tried to run it fine past keeper. Ball took the outside edge of his bat and Wade did the rest. Ball was dying a bit so wade had to reach out further to hold onto the catch Upul Tharanga c Matthew Wade b Shane Watson 71(122) C Kapugedera c Matthew Wade b Clint McKay 7 18 0 0 38.89 35.5 Clint McKay to C Kapugedera, OUT!!, Australians have got an important breakthrough here. It was just back of length, on the offstump. The batsman was trying to nudge it on the legside but he was too early. McKay squared him up and the ball kissed outside edge. Wade takes a diving catch to his right. C Kapugedera c Matthew Wade b Clint McKay 7(18) Nuwan Kulasekara c Nathan Lyon b Brett Lee 15 10 2 0 150.00 38.5 Brett Lee to Nuwan Kulasekara, OUT!! Kulasekera is gone. The ball was pitchs full on middle stump, he tries to hit it over midon but cannot clear Nathan Lyon. Brett Lee is excited. Nuwan Kulasekara c Nathan Lyon b Brett Lee 15(10) MF Maharoof not out 18 24 1 0 75.00 Rangana Herath b Clint McKay 0 2 0 0 0.00 46.3 Clint McKay to Rangana Herath, OUT!! Cleaned him up! McKay is warping up the victory in fine satin laces here for the aussies! It was a slow leg-cutter just outside off stump line. Herath stood tall and swung his bat looking to send the ball crashing over mid wicket region. But the only thing which crashed was his off stump as he failed to connect on slog. Australia in a commanding position to win this game Rangana Herath b Clint McKay 0(2) Lasith Malinga b Clint McKay 6 9 1 0 66.67 48.5 Clint McKay to Lasith Malinga, OUT!! Yorker on legs of malinga and he gets a taste of his own medicine as McKay seals a thrilling win for Aussies. Malinga was expecting a slower one and was waiting on his backfoot only to be surprised by a quick yorker fired on his legs. Even before he realized what sort of shot he has to offer the ball had clattered his leg stump! Lasith Malinga b Clint McKay 6(9) Extras (b 0,lb 9,w 12,nb 0 21 Total (10 wickets, 48.5 Overs) 215 (Run Rate : 4.40) Fall of Wickets:

23-1 (Tillakaratne Dilshan, 2.6 Over) , 47-2 (Kumar Sangakkara, 6.2 Over) , 52-3 (Dinesh Chandimal, 7.3 Over) , 53-4 (Mahela Jayawardene, 9.3 Over) , 113-5 (L Thirimanne, 26.4 Over) , 142-6 (C Kapugedera, 35.5 Over) , 172-7 (Nuwan Kulasekara, 38.5 Over) , 204-8 (Upul Tharanga, 45.6 Over) , 205-9 (Rangana Herath, 46.3 Over) , 215-10 (Lasith Malinga, 48.5 Over)

Bowling O M R W NB WD E/R Nathan Lyon 8.0 0 36 0 0 0 4.50 Xavier Doherty 8.0 0 49 0 0 5 6.13 Clint McKay 9.5 1 28 5 0 0 2.85 7.3 Clint McKay to Dinesh Chandimal, OUT!! this is close and is given, McKay is Jumping around in joy! Sri Lanka are three down before you know it! It was a full delivery that the batsman looked to flick, he misses and is caught plumb in front. Asad Rauf has no problem with this one.

Dinesh Chandimal lbw b Clint McKay 5(7)

9.3 Clint McKay to Mahela Jayawardene, OUT!! That is gone! Cleaned him up! It was a length delivery on the stumps, the batsman is playing across the line and misses, the ball goes through bat and pad and disturbs the timber! Mahela wears a shocked look on his face as he walks back to the hut.

Mahela Jayawardene b Clint McKay 15(27) 35.5 Clint McKay to C Kapugedera, OUT!!, Australians have got an important breakthrough here. It was just back of length, on the offstump. The batsman was trying to nudge it on the legside but he was too early. McKay squared him up and the ball kissed outside edge. Wade takes a diving catch to his right. C Kapugedera c Matthew Wade b Clint McKay 7(18) 46.3 Clint McKay to Rangana Herath, OUT!! Cleaned him up! McKay is warping up the victory in fine satin laces here for the aussies! It was a slow leg-cutter just outside off stump line. Herath stood tall and swung his bat looking to send the ball crashing over mid wicket region. But the only thing which crashed was his off stump as he failed to connect on slog. Australia in a commanding position to win this game Rangana Herath b Clint McKay 0(2) 48.5 Clint McKay to Lasith Malinga, OUT!! Yorker on legs of malinga and he gets a taste of his own medicine as McKay seals a thrilling win for Aussies. Malinga was expecting a slower one and was waiting on his backfoot only to be surprised by a quick yorker fired on his legs. Even before he realized what sort of shot he has to offer the ball had clattered his leg stump! Lasith Malinga b Clint McKay 6(9) Brett Lee 8.0 0 59 3 0 7 7.38 2.6 Brett Lee to Tillakaratne Dilshan, OUT!! bad shot from Dilshan, Tame dismissal! Dilshan looked to play this shorter delivery on the leg side, he gets a top edge to short cover. Australia draw first blood.

Tillakaratne Dilshan c David Hussey b Brett Lee 8(8)

6.2 Brett Lee to Kumar Sangakkara, OUT!! oh no! Anti Climax! Binga is all fired up! It was outside off and the batsman is lured into the drive and edges one to the slips. Boy is Lee happy or what! Sanga plays a bad shot and departs after looking in sublime touch.

Kumar Sangakkara c Shane Watson b Brett Lee 19(9)

38.5 Brett Lee to Nuwan Kulasekara, OUT!! Kulasekera is gone. The ball was pitchs full on middle stump, he tries to hit it over midon but cannot clear Nathan Lyon. Brett Lee is excited. Nuwan Kulasekara c Nathan Lyon b Brett Lee 15(10) Daniel Christian 8.0 1 21 0 0 0 2.63 Shane Watson 7.0 1 13 2 0 0 1.86 26.4 Shane Watson to L Thirimanne, OUT!!, The calm and composed partnership is broken. The ball was full and wide, he drives but it was air borne. Well caught by ever so alert David Warner who gets on his knees to catch it inches of the ground. L Thirimanne c David Warner b Shane Watson 30(57) 45.6 Shane Watson to Upul Tharanga, OUT!! And the bowling change works! Just as i mentioned Watson needs to bowl himself in this situation. A Perfect bowler for a perfect situation and the stand by skipper does it for his team. It was a slow leg cutter, moving away from tharanga, he tried to run it fine past keeper. Ball took the outside edge of his bat and Wade did the rest. Ball was dying a bit so wade had to reach out further to hold onto the catch Upul Tharanga c Matthew Wade b Shane Watson 71(122) CRICLOUNGE CHAT Loading Messages Please Login to Chat FACEBOOK PAGE