1st Match - Bangladesh v Pakistan BAN : 241/10 (48.1 Ovs)

PAK : 262/8 (50.0 Ovs)

Pakistan won by 21 runs

Sun Mar 11 08:00 GMT | 14:00 local 13:30 IST

Batsmen R B 4s 6s S/R M Hafeez c Shafiul Islam b S Hossain 89 126 7 0 70.63

N Jamshed run out Shakib Al Hasan, M Rahim 54 64 5 1 84.38

Younis Khan c Abdur Razzak b S Hossain 12 15 1 0 80.00

Umar Akmal c Abdur Razzak b Shakib Al Hasan 21 20 2 0 105.00

Asad Shafiq c Mashrafe Mortaza b S Hossain 4 6 0 0 66.67

Misbah-ul-Haq (c) b Abdur Razzak 8 13 0 0 61.54
Shahid Afridi c Shakib Al Hasan b Shakib Al Hasan 0 1 0 0 0.00

Sarfraz Ahmed (wk) not out 19 28 0 0 67.86
Umar Gul b Mashrafe Mortaza 39 25 5 1 156.00

Umar Gul b Mashrafe Mortaza 39(25) Umar Gul b Mashrafe Mortaza 39(25) Saeed Ajmal * not out 8 3 1 0 266.67 Aizaz Cheema Still to Bat - - - - - Extras (b 0,lb 3,w 5,nb 1 9 Total (8 wickets, 50.0 Overs) 262 (Run Rate : 5.24) Fall of Wickets:

135-1 (N Jamshed, 27.5 Over) , 160-2 (Younis Khan, 32.5 Over) , 169-3 (M Hafeez, 34.4 Over) , 175-4 (Asad Shafiq, 36.3 Over) , 192-5 (Umar Akmal, 39.3 Over) , 193-6 (Shahid Afridi, 39.6 Over) , 198-7 (Misbah-ul-Haq , 41.2 Over) , 251-8 (Umar Gul, 48.6 Over)

Bowling O M R W NB WD E/R S Hossain 8.0 0 53 3 1 1 6.63 32.5 S Hossain to Younis Khan, OUT!! Just as I say it, the batsman decides to fall to the commentator's curse, he looks to work this full length delivery down on the leg side gets a leading edge to Razzak stationed on the off side.

Younis Khan c Abdur Razzak b S Hossain 12(15) 34.4 S Hossain to M Hafeez, OUT!! Hafeez throws it all away, it was a short delivery on the body, the batsman pulls at it and gets it down the throat of the fielder on the leg side. He will be disappointed for sure.

M Hafeez c Shafiul Islam b S Hossain 89(126) 36.3 S Hossain to Asad Shafiq, OUT!! the bouncer gets him another wicket! A well directed bouncer on the body, the batsman swivels and pulls it to fine leg but he has picked the fielder out and he takes a good catch. Shafiq is walking back.

Shafiul Islam 8.0 1 49 0 0 0 6.13 Mashrafe Mortaza 10.0 0 54 1 0 1 5.40 48.6 Mashrafe Mortaza to Umar Gul, OUT!! Slower Delivery does the trick! Pitches on to the middle and shapes fractionally away, Gul tries to run it down to third man thinking to retains strike but misses completely. Nevertheless a good knock.

Umar Gul b Mashrafe Mortaza 39(25)

Umar Gul b Mashrafe Mortaza 39(25) Umar Gul b Mashrafe Mortaza 39(25) Abdur Razzak 10.0 0 43 1 0 0 4.30 41.2 Abdur Razzak to Misbah-ul-Haq , OUT!! bowled him! That is a beautiful delivery to get rid of Misbah! It was a loopy delivery, an arm ball, Misbah was looking for the turn, Surprise! there isn't any and he is bowled through the gates, Pakistan's only hope goes. Misbah-ul-Haq b Abdur Razzak 8(13) Mahmudullah 4.0 0 19 0 0 1 4.75 Shakib Al Hasan 10.0 0 42 2 0 2 4.20 39.3 Shakib Al Hasan to Umar Akmal, OUT!! There you go, another wicket! It was a good delivery on the stumps, the batsman looks to slog it out of the park, gets it down the throat of Razzak who fumbled slightly before clutching onto the catch. Umar goes to the slog sweep once again.

Umar Akmal c Abdur Razzak b Shakib Al Hasan 21(20) 39.6 Shakib Al Hasan to Shahid Afridi, OUT!! Ladies and gentlemen, Shahid "Boom Boom" Afridi has gone for a golden duck. It was a length delivery tossed up on the stumps, the batsman plays it back to the bowler who fumbles the catch twice and with a help of a rebound off the non striker and he snaps it well the third time, good presence of mind from Shakib. They are referring to the third umpire here, looks out to me, they are taking a long time and there you go, the umpire raises the finger and Afridi is stranded on 6999 ODI runs.

Batsmen R B 4s 6s S/R Tamim Iqbal b M Hafeez 64 89 6 1 71.91

Nazimuddin c Umar Gul b Aizaz Cheema 30 33 4 1 90.91

Jahurul Islam b Shahid Afridi 23 31 3 0 74.19

M Rahim (wk)(c) b Shahid Afridi 3 5 0 0 60.00

Shakib Al Hasan b Umar Gul 64 66 4 0 96.97
Mahmudullah lbw b M Hafeez 0 1 0 0 0.00

Nasir Hossain b Umar Gul 47 49 3 1 95.92
Abdur Razzak b Saeed Ajmal 2 3 0 0 66.67
Mashrafe Mortaza b Saeed Ajmal 1 3 0 0 33.33
Shafiul Islam lbw b Umar Gul 1 2 0 0 50.00
S Hossain not out 0 7 0 0 0.00 Extras (b 0,lb 1,w 5,nb 0 6 Total (10 wickets, 48.1 Overs) 241 (Run Rate : 5.00) Fall of Wickets:

45-1 (Nazimuddin, 10.5 Over) , 90-2 (Jahurul Islam, 20.5 Over) , 100-3 (M Rahim, 22.3 Over) , 135-4 (Tamim Iqbal, 28.3 Over) , 135-5 (Mahmudullah, 28.4 Over) , 224-6 (Nasir Hossain, 43.3 Over) , 228-7 (Abdur Razzak, 44.1 Over) , 230-8 (Mashrafe Mortaza, 44.6 Over) , 235-9 (Shafiul Islam, 45.5 Over) , 241-10 (Shakib Al Hasan, 48.1 Over)

Bowling O M R W NB WD E/R Aizaz Cheema 9.0 0 47 1 0 0 5.22 10.5 Aizaz Cheema to Nazimuddin, OUT!! Nazimuddin throws his wicket away, back of length outside off, Nazimuddin throws his hands at it, gets a thickish outside edge that goes to third man, Gul times his jump well, after moving a yard back and takes a good catch.

Nazimuddin c Umar Gul b Aizaz Cheema 30(33)

Saeed Ajmal 10.0 0 45 2 0 1 4.50 44.1 Saeed Ajmal to Abdur Razzak, OUT!!, This match seems like a see-saw. Pakistan has struck again. Tossed up, Razzaq was trying to dispatch it over midwicket for a huge six but not to ber. He misses the ball disturbs the bails. Abdur Razzak b Saeed Ajmal 2(3) 44.6 Saeed Ajmal to Mashrafe Mortaza, OUT!!, Please bring up the dictionary so that I can find most disgusting word from it. Disgusting to say the least, tossed up and he was trying to hit it for a six. " You miss and I hit", says Ajmal. Shakib running out of partners. Pakistan is now ahead. Mashrafe Mortaza b Saeed Ajmal 1(3) Umar Gul 9.1 0 59 3 0 2 6.44 43.3 Umar Gul to Nasir Hossain, OUT!!, Umar Gul has got his man! Sweet revenge it may be but only if Pakistan wins this one. The ball was pitched up, he was cassually playing it on the on side but misses it completely. The furniture is disturbed. Gul is relieved! Nasir Hossain b Umar Gul 47(49) 45.5 Umar Gul to Shafiul Islam, OUT!!, Another one leaves Shakib. Pakistan are way ahead. Only Shakib can do for Bangladesh. The ball was full and it was hit on his shoes. He was a dead duck. Plumb as it can get. Shafiul Islam lbw b Umar Gul 1(2) 48.1 Umar Gul to Shakib Al Hasan, OUT!! Shakib Al Hasan b Umar Gul 64(66) Shahid Afridi 10.0 0 49 2 0 0 4.90 20.5 Shahid Afridi to Jahurul Islam, OUT!! The crowd has been stunned into silence, a poor shot, tells us everything that is wrong with the Bangladesh team that keeps pulling them down. Jahurul goes for a big hoick over mid wicket, misses the quicker delivery completely and it crashes into middle, no need for it, with such a good partnership going between the two.

Jahurul Islam b Shahid Afridi 23(31) 22.3 Shahid Afridi to M Rahim, OUT!! You don't do that to Afridi, quicker delivery that skids off the track, Rahim goes back to try and cut it off the back foot, is beaten for bounce, chops the ball on and the off stump is castled.

M Rahim b Shahid Afridi 3(5)

Jahurul Islam b Shahid Afridi 23(31) 22.3 Shahid Afridi to M Rahim, OUT!! You don't do that to Afridi, quicker delivery that skids off the track, Rahim goes back to try and cut it off the back foot, is beaten for bounce, chops the ball on and the off stump is castled.

M Rahim b Shahid Afridi 3(5) M Hafeez 10.0 1 40 2 0 2 4.00 28.3 M Hafeez to Tamim Iqbal, OUT!!, A gritty innings from Tamim has come to an end. The ball was pitched up, on the offstump. Tamim tried to cut it late but he has chopped it back to stumps.

Tamim Iqbal b M Hafeez 64(89) 28.4 M Hafeez to Mahmudullah, OUT!!, Two in Two! Hafeez has picked up Mahadullah. The ball was tossed up, pitched on middle. New man tried to sweep it but misses the ball. Ian Gould raises his finger after a while but Hawkeye shows that it would have missed the legstumps.

